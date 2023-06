Kremer (6-3) took the loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Kremer had been pitching well coming into the contest, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 35.1 innings over his previous six starts. He couldn't maintain that momentum against Milwaukee, surrendering a season-high six runs and lasting just five frames. Kremer's next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home against Toronto.