Kremer wound up with a no-decision in the Orioles' 10-3 win over the Mets on Friday, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was handed an early 2-0 lead, but after five scoreless frames New York was able to get to Kremer in the sixth and he missed a chance to collect his 11th win or 11th quality start of the year. The four free passes also tied his season high, and he's walked multiple batters in five straight outings, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB through 27 innings over that stretch. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Astros.