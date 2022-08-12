Kremer (4-4) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Kremer picked up a win with 6.1 scoreless innings against Pittsburgh in his previous start, but he couldn't build on that momentum Thursday. The right-hander fell behind 3-0 after three innings before Baltimore tied the score in the sixth. However, Kremer couldn't capitalize on the comeback effort, as a two-out walk in the bottom of the frame resulted in his removal from the contest, which was followed by a run-scoring double off the bat of Eric Hosmer. Kremer has lost three of his past four starts and has given up a combined 14 runs over 15.1 innings in the trio of defeats.