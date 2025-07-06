Kremer surrendered five runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday. He struck out two.

Kremer allowed just two runs across his previous three starts but was unable to keep Atlanta in check Saturday, serving up a pair a home runs. The right-hander continues to be a boom-or-bust starting option, as he's given up two runs or fewer in nine starts while allowing at least four runs in his other nine starts this season. The result so far in 2025 is a 4.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 81:26 K:BB over 101.1 innings.