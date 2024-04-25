Kremer (1-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 5.1 innings while striking out 10.

Kremer shut out the Angels over the first five innings before surrendering a solo homer to Mike Trout in the sixth, followed by a single to Nolan Schanuel, which would lead to the right-hander being relieved by Jacob Webb. Kremer dominated Los Angeles' lineup with his four-seamer throughout the day while matching his career high with 10 strikeouts. He's now allowed three or fewer hits in three of his five starts to open the season, though he's also given up at least one home run in all but one of those outings.