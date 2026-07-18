Orioles' Dean Kremer: Fans five in Friday's start

Kremer picked up a no-decision after going four innings where he allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five in a 3-2 win against Houston on Friday.

Kremer completed his shortest start of the 2026 season after going just four innings on 83 pitches against the Astros. It was only the 30-year-old's third start back from the 60-day injured list due to a right quad strain. Through five starts this campaign, Kremer now holds a 4.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB in 26 innings. The right-hander is slated to make his next start Wednesday against Boston.