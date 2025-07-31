Kremer didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was surprisingly taken deep by Myles Straw for a two-run homer in the second inning, but otherwise Kremer was fairly effective over his 87 pitches (56 strikes). He's allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB through 47 innings over that stretch. He faces another tough test in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Philadelphia.