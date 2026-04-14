Kremer took a no-decision Monday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out nine.

Making his season debut, Kremer worked rather efficiently while tossing 55 of his 80 pitches for strikes Monday. The right-hander was sharp overall, registering 15 swings and misses while fanning at least nine for the fourth time in his career. Kremer is competing with Cade Povich, who was optioned to the minor leagues earlier Monday, for Zach Eflin's (elbow) rotation spot, and Kremer might have earned another start with Baltimore ahead of his next scheduled turn this weekend versus Cleveland.