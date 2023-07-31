Kremer allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Kremer came out to begin the fifth inning but was pulled after allowing a leadoff single on his 90th pitch of the contest. It was his shortest start since tossing just three frames June 30. Kremer posted a 3.45 across 28.2 innings in five July starts. His season ERA still sits at 4.66 alongside a 111:35 K:BB through 119.2 innings. Kremer's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Mets.