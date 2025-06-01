Kremer (5-5) picked up the win Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander delivered his third quality start of the season on 102 pitches (64 strikes). All three of those quality starts have come in May, as Kremer produced a 2.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB over 36.1 innings on the month after sitting with a 7.04 ERA at the end of April. He'll look to continue his turnaround in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the A's.