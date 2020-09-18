Kremer didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

He was headed for his first loss in the majors before Ryan Mountcastle's RBI single in the sixth tied the score at 1-1 and got Kremer off the hook. The rookie right-hander has been lights outs in his first three starts for Baltimore, not allowing more than one run in any of them, and he'll carry a 1.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 16 innings into his final outing of the season Wednesday in Boston.