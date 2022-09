Kremer (7-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out one.

Kremer picked up his seventh win despite allowing eight hits and recording just one punchout through five innings. The 26-year-old has been the recipient of favorable run support recently as he has just four quality starts in his last eight starts since the beginning of August but is 4-2 in that stretch. His 4.15 xFIP and 4.44 xERA entering Tuesday both suggest that he is overperforming his 3.34 ERA as well. He tentatively lines up to face Detroit next week.