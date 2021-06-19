Kremer will start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Baltimore is down two starting pitchers in John Means (shoulder) and Bruce Zimmermann (biceps), so Kremer will receive a second straight turn through the rotation following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the week. He acquitted himself well in his start Monday against Cleveland, working 5.1 innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and no walks en route to taking a loss. For the season, Kremer is 0-6 with a 6.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB in 43.1 innings.