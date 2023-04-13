Kremer did not factor into the decision on Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Kremer had another tough start, allowing a three-run homer to Brent Rooker in the first inning and a solo shot to Carlos Perez in the fifth. The 27-year-old righty struggled with his command, throwing 52 of his 90 pitches for strikes. Kremer has given up five home runs and six walks in three games this season, resulting in a 9.49 ERA through 12.1 innings. He will look to turn things around in his next start, scheduled tentatively for early next week against the Nationals.