Kremer (tricep) struck out three and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk.

Kremer spotted 37 of his 59 pitches in the rehab outing, his first since he was placed on the 15-day injured list May 21 with a right tricep strain. The Orioles haven't decided on Kremer's next step, but since teams typically want rehabbing starters to hit the 70-to-75-pitch mark prior to being activated, the right-hander could be in line for one more start with Norfolk or another affiliate during the upcoming week.