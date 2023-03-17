Kremer allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Twins.

Kremer allowed back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning. The right-hander made one appearance for Israel at the World Baseball Classic, a scoreless four-inning start. He appears to be in good form as spring training ramps up into competition for roster spots on Opening Day. Kremer should have an inside track to a place in the middle of the rotation after posting a solid 3.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB over 125.1 innings a year ago.