Kremer did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out two batters over four innings.

Kremer didn't issue any walks in the contest, but he uncorked two wild pitches, each of which allowed a run to cross the plate. He had trouble keeping runners off the basepaths, and the damage against him on the scoreboard could have been worse if not for a pair of double plays behind him. This was his shortest outing of the campaign and just the second time in his past seven starts that he failed to complete five innings. Kremer finishes the first half with a 2.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 41.2 innings.