Kremer did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-4 win over Seattle. He struck out five.

Kremer retired the first seven hitters he faced before surrendering a solo homer to Mike Ford in the top of the third, followed by another solo homer to J.P. Crawford just two batters later. The right-hander would be victimized by the long ball yet again to open the sixth, this time at the hands of Julio Rodriguez as Seattle tied the game at 3-3. However, Kremer was still able to go a season-high seven innings and notch his third quality start in his last five appearances. He'll look for his ninth win next week when the Orioles take on the Twins in Baltimore.