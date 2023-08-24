Kremer (12-5) earned the victory over Toronto on Wednesday, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Kremer had originally been scheduled to start Thursday, but he was moved up a day as a result of Jack Flaherty (general soreness) being scratched. The adjustment didn't faze Kremer, who picked up his third straight quality start and his first scoreless outing since May 10. The right-hander has been pitching well since ending June with a three-inning, seven-run blow-up, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB over his subsequent nine starts covering 63 frames.