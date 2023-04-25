Kremer (2-0) picked up the win Monday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander had a rocky start to the game and dug the O's a 4-0 hole after three innings, serving up long homers to Triston Casas and Rafael Devers along the way, but Kremer regained his focus over the next few frames and gave his offense a chance to wake up. While his undefeated record is nice, the 27-year-old will take a less appealing 6.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next start, likely to come this weekend in Detroit.