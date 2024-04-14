Kremer (0-1) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

Baltimore jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but it evaporated quickly in the wild contest. Kremer served up homers to Rhys Hoskins in the second inning and Jake Bauers in the fourth, with the latter putting Milwaukee in the lead for good. The 28-year-old right-hander had some trouble keeping the ball in the park in 2023 as well, posting a 1.41 HR/9, but he's otherwise had a solid start to the current campaign with a 1.22 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 16.1 innings to balance out his 4.96 ERA. Kremer will look for his first win of the year next weekend in Kansas City.