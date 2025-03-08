Kremer gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while taking the loss in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit, striking out three over three innings.

It was a struggle for Kremer, who served up three home runs Friday and hasn't looked particularly sharp in the Grapefruit League. Over three appearances (two starts) this spring, the 29-year-old right-hander has a 9.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and an 8:5 K:BB across eight frames. Kremer posted an ordinary 4.10 ERA through 129.2 innings (24 starts) in 2024, but he still appears to be locked into a spot in Baltimore's rotation to begin 2025, as Grayson Rodriguez (triceps) is slated to start the season on the injured list.