Kremer (0-2) allowed six runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Kremer's biggest mistakes were a pair of home runs -- a solo shot to Mike Ford in the second inning and Gio Urshela's three-run blast in the third. The 25-year-old Kremer hasn't found much success this season with an 8.40 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 15 innings. Given his struggles, it's unclear how long they'll let Kremer work as the fifth starter. He's currently projected for another start Monday in Seattle.