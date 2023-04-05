Thursday's game between the Orioles and Yankees has been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather and will be made up Friday.
Thursday was supposed to be the home opener for the Orioles, but because of the forecast that game will be delayed at least a day. Dean Kremer was scheduled to start for Baltimore against Clarke Schmidt, and both arms will likely get the ball Friday instead.
