Kremer (0-7) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays after surrendering six runs while recording one out. He gave up two hits and five walks without registering a strikeout.

After walking the bases loaded to start things off, Kremer allowed his fourth batter to reach with an RBI single. He did manage to get Randal Grichuk to ground out, causing another run, but it only got worse from there. Cavan Biggio walked, and Lourdes Gurriel capitalized with a grand slam. Kremer issued yet another free pass, this time to Joe Panik, before he was lifted from the atrocious outing. The right-hander, still winless on the season, had performed well during his last two starts to hold onto his spot in the rotation with John Means (shoulder) and Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) on the injured list. If he gets another chance, it will tentatively come on the road against the Astros on Tuesday.