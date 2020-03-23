Kremer allowed no runs off six hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts over 5.1 innings during spring training.

Kremer pitched well over a limited sample size this spring, but he'll still likely begin the season in the minors. The 24-year-old recorded an 8.84 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 19.1 innings at the Triple-A level last season. If Kremer can continue to build on his production from spring training, it wouldn't be surprising to see him debut in the majors at some point in 2020.