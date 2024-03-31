Kremer is listed as the Orioles' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Royals in Baltimore.

Kremer headed into spring training with an inside track on a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation, and he was able to secure a starting role without much stress after both Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (forearm) were placed on the injured list. The 28-year-old right-hander's early-season form will likely determine whether he sticks as a member of the rotation once both Bradish and Means are ready to make their respective debuts. Kremer finished Grapefruit League play with a 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 16 innings.