Kremer didn't factor into the decision after allowing five runs over three innings in his start Saturday against the Red Sox.

Kremer was provided with plenty of run support with the Orioles scoring seven runs against Chris Sale while he was on the mound, but he wasn't able to work deep enough to qualify for a decision. The right-hander gave up two homers in the contest -- one to Adam Duvall, one to Alex Verdugo -- and he walked one with three strikeouts while allowing six hits in a mediocre effort. He's scheduled to be back on the mound Thursday in a start against the Yankees.