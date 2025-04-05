Kremer (1-1) took the loss Friday as the Orioles fell 8-2 to the Royals, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The right-hander didn't allow a lot of hard contact -- the only extra-base hit off Kremer was a Salvador Perez double in the first inning -- but his pitch count ran up to 88 (63 strikes) before he was lifted, and he was far from dominant with only five swinging strikes. Kremer will carry a 6.52 ERA and 7:2 K:BB through 9.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Arizona.