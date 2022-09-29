Kremer (8-6) took the loss against Boston on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Kremer was not at his best Wednesday as he needed 95 pitches to get through five innings. He was all over the place as only threw 53 strikes and allowed four free passes, the second time he has surpassed that mark in his last three starts after allowing no more than three in any other start this season. Despite the inefficiency on the night, he still owns a solid 3.17 ERA and will try to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against Toronto.