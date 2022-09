Kremer is expected to be available out of the bullpen behind opener Tyler Wells during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to serve as Wednesday's starter, but he's expected to operate in an opener's role to begin the game. As a result, Kremer should have a chance to handle a relatively sizable workload as a reliever during Wednesday's series finale against Toronto.