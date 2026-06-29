Orioles' Dean Kremer: Lined up to start Wednesday

Kremer (quadriceps) will throw a bullpen session at Camden Yard on Monday and is under consideration to start Wednesday's game versus the White Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kremer has been sidelined since late April with a right quad strain, but he looks to be in line to rejoin the Orioles' rotation Wednesday as long as he completes Monday's bullpen session and bounces back with no issues. The righty struck out eight over 6.2 scoreless frames in his last rehab start, getting his pitch count up to 79. Kremer posted a 4.09 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 11 innings covering two starts before getting hurt.