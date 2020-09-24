Kremer (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

While he didn't allow any homers, all four run-scoring hits the Red Sox produced in the third inning went for extra bases, three of which came off Kremer. That hard contact made it a short outing for the righty, who will finish 2020 with a 4.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB in 18.2 innings across four starts. He hadn't allowed more than one run in a game prior to Wednesday.