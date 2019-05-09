Kremer (oblique) fired 3.2 scoreless innings for High-A Frederick in his 2019 season debut Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Kremer spent the first month of the season rehabbing an oblique injury at extended spring training, but he's finally ready for game action. Once the right-hander is deemed ready, he'll likely report to Double-A Bowie or Triple-A Norfolk.