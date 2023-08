Kremer will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kremer had been lined up to start Thursday's series finale with Toronto, but he'll instead move up a day in the pitching schedule after Wednesday's projected starter, Jack Flaherty, was scratched for an unspecified reason. Because the Orioles have been running a six-man rotation of late, Kremer will still be well-rested for Wednesday's outing, which comes on six days' rest.