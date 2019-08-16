Kremer will start Friday for Triple-A Norfolk after being promoted from Double-A Bowie, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer made his season debut at Bowie in May after dealing with an oblique injury and had an 1.93 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in his last 10 starts to earn the promotion. The 23-year-old has a chance for a September callup if his puts together a few good starts with Norfolk, but he may have to wait until 2020 to make his way to the majors.