Kremer allowed two runs on four hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out three in 5.2 innings in a 5-4 win Sunday in Toronto. He did not factor into the decision.

Kremer managed to give up just two runs despite allowing 10 of the 25 batters he faced to reach safely. A line-drive triple play in the third inning ended one threat, as did some timely groundouts. After walking 11.3 percent of batters in his first two big-league seasons, the 26-year-old had demonstrated excellent control over his first 99.2 innings this year, walking only 5.4 percent of opponents. Sunday's five walks were his most of the season and just the second time he walked more than two in an outing. His next start will likely be next weekend against Houston.