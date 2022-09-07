Kremer is no longer starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer was initially listed as Wednesday's probable pitcher, but the team will ultimately reinstate Tyler Wells (oblique) from the injured list to start against Toronto. It's not yet clear whether Kremer is dealing with an injury or whether he'll be available to serve as a bulk reliever Wednesday. If he's healthy and doesn't pitch Wednesday, it's possible that he'll draw a start during Baltimore's weekend series against the Red Sox.