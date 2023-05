Kremer (5-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Kremer has won three straight outings, allowing four runs through 17.2 innings in that span. After a rough start to the season, the 27-year-old Kremer now sports a 4.63 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB. He'll look to extend his winning streak in his next outing, tentatively lined up for this weekend in Toronto.