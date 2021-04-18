Kremer was optioned to the alternate training site following Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. He didn't factor in the decision after allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 4.2 innings.

The Orioles didn't score any runs until the final three frames Saturday, so the 25-year-old wouldn't have picked up the victory even if he went the required five innings. Kremer started on three days' rest and delivered his best start of the season on the road. Baltimore has a pair of scheduled off days this week, so the right-hander will head to the alternate site and could remain there until the team needs a fifth starter April 27 versus the Yankees.