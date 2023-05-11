Kremer (4-1) got the win over the Rays on Wednesday after pitching six shutout innings while allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out four in the effort.

Kremer quieted a dangerous Rays offense and has now allowed just one run over his last 12 innings pitched. He got 11 swinging strikes on 95 pitches and finally got his ERA under 5 after he was roughed up with a 6.67 ERA across his first six starts. The 27-year-old will carry a 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB over 41.2 innings into a projected home matchup against the Angels next week.