Kremer (1-0) got the win over Toronto on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in the contest, striking out six in the Orioles' 9-5 win.

Kremer was shaky out of the gate, allowing three consecutive hits to open the game and two runs in the first inning. He would give up a two-run homer to Andres Gimenez in the third inning, which put his club behind 4-2. He allowed another run in the fifth inning, but Baltimore's offense had plenty of firepower, and Kremer scratched out the win. The righty produced a 4.10 ERA in 2024 and a 4.12 ERA the year before and profiles as a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm for a playoff contender in Baltimore. He is tentatively lined up for a road start against Kansas City next week.