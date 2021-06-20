Kremer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays after giving up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings.

The quality start was the second of the season of Kremer, who looked poised to pick up his first win of the campaign until the Baltimore bullpen squandered a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning. While wins will likely remain few and far between for Kremer while he pitches for a 23-47 Baltimore squad, he's performed well enough over his past two starts to at least stick in the rotation while John Means (shoulder) and Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) are on the shelf.