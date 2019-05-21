Kremer was promoted to Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He missed the first month of the minor-league season with an oblique injury, but after tossing 9.2 scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts over his first two starts at High-A, he quickly ascends to the Double-A level, where he made nine starts in 2018.

