Kremer (3-3) gave up six earned runs on ten hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss in an 8-2 defeat to the Reds on Saturday.

Kremer had difficulties missing the Reds' bats, giving up eight hard hit balls with an exit velocity of over 95 mph. Two of them left the yard for home runs. It has been a rough stretch for Kremer who had earlier pitched to a 1.29 ERA in June. His ERA has now risen to 3.86 after struggling in four of his five starts in July. Kremer is tentatively expected to make his next turn in the rotation next week in a favorable matchup versus the Pirates.