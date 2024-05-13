Kremer (3-3) took the loss Sunday against Arizona, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

Kremer notched double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season, tying his career high in the category. He fell off after retiring the first nine batters he faced, allowing at least two baserunners in each of the following innings before getting the yank in the sixth. He was pulled after allowing a two-run homer to Jake McCarthy and walking Kevin Newman consecutively. Despite having allowed nine homers in 46.0 innings this season, Kremer owns a solid 3.72 ERA and a 47:15 K:BB. Kremer's next start is scheduled to come Saturday against Seattle.