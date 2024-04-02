Kremer did not factor into the decision Monday against the Royals, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Kremer showed in spring training that he might have more strikeout upside as he enters his fifth season with his 16 punchouts in 16 innings. That possibility came to fruition Monday as the 28-year-old collected five strikeouts despite his average fastball velocity being down 1.1-mph compared to last season (it averaged 93.5-mph against the Royals). Kremer allowed his three runs Monday via homers to Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt but otherwise held the Kansas City lineup in check. He is currently scheduled to pitch against the Pirates on the road in his next start.