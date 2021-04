Kremer was recalled from the Orioles' alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Kremer will make his fourth start of the season Wednesday, and he could reclaim a spot in the rotation since the Orioles have just one day off in the next two weeks. Kremer posted a 6.75 ERA and 14:6 K:BB in 10.2 innings across his first three starts of the year.