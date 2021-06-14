Kremer has been recalled by the Orioles and will start Monday's game against Cleveland, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Kremer was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on May 26 after he allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks across four innings in his last start. The right-hander has been charged with five losses in his first nine major-league starts this year, but he'll take the mound in Monday's series opener. In two starts with the minor-league club, Kremer allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out 14 in 8.2 innings.