Kremer was recalled from the Orioles' alternate training site and will start Sunday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer was added to the 40-man roster last November after a successful run at the Double-A level, and will now get a chance to make his major-league debut opposite Masahiro Tanaka. Part of the Orioles' return for Manny Machado in 2018, Kremer averaged 10.9 K/9 across four minor-league seasons. The 24-year-old may be here to stay, though it's unclear how built up he is at the moment.